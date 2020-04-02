According to the reports, the club has put up defender, Evans Owusu; midfielders, Maxwell Baakoh, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Kelvin Andoh; and striker, Richard Arthur for a loan.

However, Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah has denied the claims which he described as speculative and also entreated our supporters and the public to ignore it.

"It is not true that we have put Maxwell Baakoh or any of the players mentioned on loan or up for sale," Boakye-Ansah told Kotoko Express App. "The rumours are purely speculative."

"It is that time of the season again when clubs are doing business on the transfer market so it is very easy for news outlets to create such stories and throw them out to the unsuspecting public."

"We definitely would be involved in the transfer activity but have not concluded on the players who would be moving out of the club and vice versa. We would publish the list as soon as it is done," he concluded