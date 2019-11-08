Zacchariassen crossed carpet from AshGold to their rivals Asante Kotoko after inspiring the Miners to win the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier II- defeated the Porcupine Warriors enroute to winning the title.

READ MORE: Kotoko fans storm team bus following CAF Confederation Cup elimination

The expatriate coach has failed to turn things around for Asante Kotoko- they threw away a 2-0 first-leg victory against Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the CAF Champions League as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the second, before over the weekend they failed to hold on to a 1-0 win in the CAF Confederation Cup against San Pedro of Ivory Coast when they lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

The elimination San Pedro was the straw that has broken the camel’s back. It is too much for Asante Kotoko to take, having parted ways with CK Akonnor despite winning them the Normalisation Committee Tier 1 Cup and reaching the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Kumasi giants anticipated going a step further than what they did last season.

It is understood Asante Kotoko will pay Zacchariassen four months salary in advance as severance package to fulfil a contractual obligation.

The Norwegian was appointed in July this year and barely four months into the job he has been shown the exit out of the club.

This is the ninth coach to be sacked under the reign three-year tenure of Dr. Kwame Kyei.