Gyan is yet to join a new side since his contract with Indian outfit NorthEast United expired early this year.

He has heavily been linked with his idol domestic outfit Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ghanaian football fans would be glad to watch Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the domestic league.

Emmanuel Ampiah who had a great career with Corners Stones and Asante Kotoko in the late 1980s and early 1990 has urged the 23 times champions of Ghana to go for Asamoah Gyan.

“Asamoah Gyan is not yet finished, he still has some football left in him. Moreover, he is a crowd puller, so his presence will drive a lot of fans to the stadium.

“Ghanaians usually retire players by tagging them as veterans. I am hoping it won’t happen to him,” he told UTV.

Asamoah Gyan who turns 35 this November is in the twilight of his career.

The former Sunderland forward is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and African greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

But he is yet to be handed a call-up to the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Egypt.