The deal with Adonko Next Level will see the Energy Drink sponsor Asante Kotoko for the next three seasons starting from the 2020/2021 season.

This implies that Adonko Next Level is the official energy drink for the 23 Ghanaian league champions.

According to the club, "the partnership was agreed with our cherished fans in mind, which is why we will entreat our fans to patronize the healthy and quality Next Level Energy Drink in their numbers."

Asante Kotoko under new CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah have closed several deals ahead of the upcoming season.

This is the third deal announced by the club this month after VEO and Errea.