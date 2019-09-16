Asante Kotoko defeated Etoile du Sahel 2-0 on Sunday in the first leg of their CAF Champions League clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, courtesy of goals from Augustine Okrah and Richard Arthur.

The stadium was electrifying as 1000s of fans cheered Asante Kotoko on to victory against the North African giants.

Felix Annan has expressed his appreciation for what the fans did on Sunday.

“These fans are always unbelievable and it is never a surprise to me because I know how passionate the fans are when it comes to the team.

"We are glad for the support we get and that is what drives the team forward.

"When we come to the stadium and I see the all 40,000 of them, I tell my colleagues that we cannot disappoint those gathered here and 8 million fans all over the world.

This is Asante Kotoko and this is why we fight for this club and we thank them always. For us as players, we will give 200 percent to them and they should not never give up on us.”

Asante Kotoko will jet off to Tunisia for the reverse fixture of their tie against Etoile du Sahel.