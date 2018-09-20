Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1

news

Exactly 31 years today, Asante Kotoko came from a goal down to beat wallop Zamalek in the CAF Champions League at the Kumasi Sports Stadium in what is famously known as the Super Miracle of Kumasi.

Youness registered the opener for Zamalek in the 5th min, but just two minutes later Sarfo Gyamfi restored parity for the hosts after he nodded home Sarfo Gyamfi’s corner kick.

Prince Opoku Polley also scored the 2nd goal from Abbrey’s corner in the 9th min, before adding a 3rd goal for Kotoko still from Abbrey’s corner.

Sarfo Gyamfi made it 4-1 in the 77th min, before Saarah Mensah who came on as a substitute made it 5-1 in the 81st min.

The Zamalek’s 1st keeper El Mamour was replaced by Tayer Aymen after the 3rd goal.

The knight of the whistle was Traore Iddrissu from Mali.

Thomas Hammond was the man of the match.

The victory brought a lot of smiles on the faces of Kotoko fans who gave this match a name the “Super Miracle of Kumasi”.