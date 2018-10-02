Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko tasks CK AKunnor to win CAF Champions League


Newly-appointed Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Kwablan (CK) Akunnor has been tasked to lead the club to continental glory.

The former Ashanti Gold manager was confirmed as coach of the Porcupine Warriors on Monday, bringing an end to days of speculation.

CK Akunnor has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and will be unveiled on Wednesday at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

It appears the hierarchy of Kotoko expect so much from their new coach and have tasked him to win the CAF Champions League.

Speaking in an interview with Atinka FM journalist, Saddick Adams ‘Obama’, CEO of the club, George Amoako said the target is very realistic.

 

According to him, if clubs like Enyimba can conquer Africa, then there is no reason why Kotoko cannot toll the same line and be successful.

"We are not being over ambitious. We saw likes of Enyimba and others teams play in CAF and we know we can do it,” George Amoako is quoted as saying.

CK Akunnor replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned as coach of the Porcupine Warriors after he reportedly got a coaching job in South Africa.

The 44-year-old led Ashanti Gold to a 2 place finish at the end of the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League, before resigning following disagreements with the club’s CEO.

He has also previously had stints with clubs like Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC.

Football

Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas celebrates his late penalty winner agaisnt Crystal Palace
Football Bournemouth leave it late as Stanislas sinks Palace
Christian Pulisic returns to the United States squad for friendlies with Colombia and Peru later this month
Football Pulisic, Bradley back for US friendlies
"He needed to catch his breath, so it's all good," said the Juventus coach of Cristiano Ronaldo's one-match suspension.
Football Suspension will allow Ronaldo to recharge - Allegri
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League giants face 'five finals' in their Champions League group
Football Guardiola says Manchester City face 'five finals' in Europe
