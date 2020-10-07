The Porcupine Warriors sealed a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Strike in 2018, but the Kumasi giants have unilaterally terminated the contract.

READ MORE: Tema Youth to receive $2.25 million from Thomas Partey’s deal

Asante Kotoko in a press release signed by Chief Executive Officer of the club communicated the decision to terminate the deal.

“Asante Kotoko wishes to inform our stakeholders and the general public that the kits supply sponsorship and purchase agreement signed with Club Consult Africa has been terminated with immediate effect,” the press release revealed.

“We wish to assure our most cherished stakeholders that a new befitting kits sponsor will not only be announced shortly but our fans will be given the opportunity to select their preferred design for the 2020/21 football season.”