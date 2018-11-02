Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup

news

Asante Kotoko will take on Ashanti Gold on 2nd December at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in the John Agyekum Kufuor’s Ceremonial match.

The cup game aimed at celebrating the 80th birthday of John Agyekum Kufuor was launched on Thursday in a colourful ceremony at the residence of the ex-president of Ghana in Accra.

This charity match is being organized by Primeval Media under the auspices of the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation to raise funds amounting to GH¢80 million cedis for the various developments and leadership projects under the foundation and as well commemorate the upcoming 80th birthday of the former President.

Hearts of Oak and Asante kotoko were the two sides who were originally scheduled to face off in November, but the Accra giants pulled out of the tie.

Ex-President Kufuor served as the board chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 1990’s and its was under his watch as president of Ghana that the nation qualified for the first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.