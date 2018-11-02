Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup

The Porcupine Warriors will face the Miners to grace the 80th birthday celebration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup play

Kotoko to face AshGold on December 2 in JA Kufour Cup

Asante Kotoko will take on Ashanti Gold on 2nd December at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in the John Agyekum Kufuor’s Ceremonial match.

The cup game aimed at celebrating the 80th birthday of John Agyekum Kufuor was launched on Thursday in a colourful ceremony at the residence of the ex-president of Ghana in Accra.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes on

This charity match is being organized by Primeval Media under the auspices of the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation to raise funds amounting to GH¢80 million cedis for the various developments and leadership projects under the foundation and as well commemorate the upcoming 80th birthday of the former President.

Hearts of Oak and Asante kotoko were the two sides who were originally scheduled to face off in November, but the Accra giants pulled out of the tie.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Ex-President Kufuor served as the board chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 1990’s and its was under his watch as president of Ghana that the nation qualified for the first ever FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: From the ashes of Vichai tragedy, Leicester set for emotional return to action Football From the ashes of Vichai tragedy, Leicester set for emotional return to action
Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to FIFA Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi to FIFA
5 ways Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé has impacted Africa 5 ways Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé has impacted Africa
Football: It's over: Bolt's Australian football dream collapses Football It's over: Bolt's Australian football dream collapses
Football: Restless Pochettino holds key to Spurs progress Football Restless Pochettino holds key to Spurs progress
Football: Liverpool the real test for Arsenal's Emery evolution Football Liverpool the real test for Arsenal's Emery evolution

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Former chairman of Hearts of Oak passes awaybullet
5 Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife tobullet
6 FIFA referee passes away in road accidentbullet
7 Gyan speaks for the first time since divorce reports; says...bullet
8 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
9 Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post...bullet
10 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
7 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
8 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
9 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has four goals in his past three Premier League games
Football Martial takes centre stage in Man United's stuttering season
Santiago Solari took charge for Real Madrid's win over Melilla on Wednesday.
Football Solari gaining favour ahead of first major test in charge of Real Madrid
'Not at our best', says Bayern star Arjen Robben
Football Stuttering Bayern look to capitalise on Dortmund injury crisis
Buddhist monks lay tributes by a photograph of late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium
Football Tragedy-hit Leicester return to action as Arsenal seek Liverpool scalp
X
Advertisement