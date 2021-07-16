Kotoko would’ve won league if we played at Baba Yara – Nana Yaw Amponsah

The Porcupine Warriors were beaten to the 2020-21 league title by bitter rivals Hearts of Oak following a tense title race.

However, Mariano Barreto’s side has had to play all their matches away from home due to the ongoing renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as its home ground in the first round of the league, before switching to the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the second round.

Kotoko’s CEO believes the club would have won the league if they played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“If we had played at the Baba Yara Stadium, we would’ve won this league with 10 points gap because at some point, we were leading Hearts of Oak with four points but we thank God we didn’t disgrace ourselves, considering all the disadvantages,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said on Happy FM.

“Some of the refereeing decisions that went against Kotoko this season, I believe if it was at the Baba Yara Stadium, the fear of God will be in some people. We all know that home advantage plays a key role in our football.”