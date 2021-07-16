RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko would’ve won league if we played at Baba Yara – Nana Yaw Amponsah

The CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes the club would have won the Ghana Premier League if they played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, the club would have won the league with a 10-point gap if they didn’t have to play all matches away from home.

The Porcupine Warriors were beaten to the 2020-21 league title by bitter rivals Hearts of Oak following a tense title race.

However, Mariano Barreto’s side has had to play all their matches away from home due to the ongoing renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as its home ground in the first round of the league, before switching to the Len Clay Sports Stadium in the second round.

“If we had played at the Baba Yara Stadium, we would’ve won this league with 10 points gap because at some point, we were leading Hearts of Oak with four points but we thank God we didn’t disgrace ourselves, considering all the disadvantages,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said on Happy FM.

“Some of the refereeing decisions that went against Kotoko this season, I believe if it was at the Baba Yara Stadium, the fear of God will be in some people. We all know that home advantage plays a key role in our football.”

Watch Kotoko's bizarre pitch entry against Hearts of Oak

Meanwhile, Kotoko will now win the FA Cup, where they’re scheduled to face Berekum Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

