Kotoko’s doors are always open to Kwesi Appiah – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says the club’s doors will always open to ex-player and manager Kwesi Appiah.

The Porcupine Warriors appear to be on a collision cause with current coach Mariano Barreto following an underwhelming campaign last season.

Kotoko failed to win any major trophy during the 2020-21 campaign, after losing out on the Ghana Premier League title to rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based side also got booted out of the FA at the quarter-finals stage, following a disappointing defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Char, Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed that the club is yet to decide whether or not to continue with Barreto.

He was, however, quick to add that the club is ready to welcome Kwesi Appiah if only he wants to return.

"Management and the board are discussing whether the coach should stay or not," the Kotoko CEO stated.

"I can't confirm or deny. I don't want to go into that but if at any point in time Kwesi Appiah wants to come to Kotoko, the doors are opened.”

Appiah has been without a club since parting ways with the Black Stars in 2019 following the team’s failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

