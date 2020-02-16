The Porcupine Warriors had no fans at the Baba Yara Stadium for the third game running as they dropped points at home yet again. They were serving at their last of a three-game closed-door ban for hooliganism.

Kotoko were hit with a major blow before the start as midfielder Justice Blay picked up a knock few minutes to kickoff. His injury meant coach Maxwell Konadu was forced to alter his plans which accounted for a slow start.

Ashgold forced goalkeeper Kwame Baah into making a decent save from a direct freekick in the 7th minute.

Four minutes later, James Akaminko hit a shot over the bar from the edge of the box after Kotoko failed to deal with a set-piece.

Imoro Ibrahim had Kotoko's first chance in the 22nd minute but failed to keep his shot on target.

On 26th minute, goalkeeper Kwame Baah was once again called into action. Emmanuel Owusu hit a decent strike from 23 meters out but Baah was alert and prevented the ball from entering the net.

Baah was also at the right place at the right time to save a header from James Akaminko in the 30th minute.

Kotoko had a penalty shout turned down by the referee in the 32nd minute.

