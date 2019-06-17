Shafiu is currently the most inform Ghanaian player, having scored three goals in the CAF Confederation Cup and nine goals in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition.

He was one of the three players plying their trade on the domestic scene who managed to earn a place in Kwesi Appiah’s 29-man provisional squad for the continental showpiece.

However, Abdul Fatau Shafiu couldn’t make the cut for the final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations when Kwesi Appiah pruned down his team.

Shafiu has stated that although he is disappointed for the snub, the former Inter Allies attacking midfielder is looking forward to getting another opportunity to prove himself in the Black Stars.

“I was a bit disappointed, but the coach is the one who makes the final decision and we have to accept his decision,” he told Pulse Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium after the game

“I have moved on and I have taken it in good faith. I am working hard and maybe I will get another chance.

“I would say in all it was a good experience, I am not all that disappointed

Fatau Shafiu put up a standout performance in Ghana’s biggest clash when he scored as his side were held to a one-all draw against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium. He also scored in the resultant penalty shootout as the Porcupine Warriors won 5-4 to cruise to the semi-final.

He emerged as the talk of the town after the game, with both Hearts and Kotoko fans indicating that they would have wished to see him in the Black Stars final squad for Egypt 2019.