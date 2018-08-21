Pulse.com.gh logo
KP Boateng enjoying his new No.9 role at Sassuolo


The 31-year-old midfielder, who joined The Black and Greens from German side Eintracht Frankfurt last month, has been handed an unusual No.9 position at Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore.

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says he is enjoying his striker's role for new Italian club Sassuolo.

On his Serie A debut for Roberto De Zerbi's outfit on Sunday, the German-born led the lines as his team secured a stunning 1-0 home win over giants Inter Milan in their league opener.

“I like the new role that I am playing in," Boateng, who earned praise for De Zerbi after Sunday's display, told DAZN.

"It is perfect for me to play up front. It was something that I did when in Spain.

“How many goals do I want to score? I do not know but I want to do better than last year.

"As for the team, we worked well during pre-season and we want to win the matches against the top teams.

“I am happy to be back in Italy."

The Sassuolo adventure is Boateng's third stint in Italy, having had two separate spells with AC Milan.

He also once plied his trade with Spanish side Las Palmas, German clubs Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin and the English duo of Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth.

Last season, Boateng made 31 league appearances involving 27 starts and six goals to help Frankfurt finish eighth in the Bundesliga.

He also played a big part in The Eagles' German Cup triumph.

 

Source: Goal.com

