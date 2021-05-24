Kudela voted best Czech defender as UEFA 'racism' verdict looms

UEFA banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions for 10 games in April, following his alleged racist slur to Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game a month earlier.
Kudela has appealed the verdict, and UEFA is due to discuss the appeal on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old topped the LFA poll of team coaches, captains and journalists with 177 points ahead of fellow Slavia centre-back David Zima with 46 points.
Slavia, who bowed out of the Europa League at the hands of Arsenal in the quarter-finals, clinched their third league title in four years earlier this month.
If UEFA upholds its verdict, Kudela will miss Euro 2020.