Kudus enters Champions League history books after starring against Rangers

Kudus has been agitating for game time at the Dutch club, having not started a single game under manager Alfred Schreuder before Wednesday.

However, the Ajax boss finally decided to name the Ghanaian in his starting line-up for the Champions League group game against Rangers.

The 22-year-old played as a false nine but still delivered an assured performance, capping it off with a fine goal as the Dutch champions won 4-0.

The young playmaker scored Ajax’s third goal after going on an impressive solo run and slotting the ball home with a smart finish.

Kudus was adjudged man of the match and has now joined an exclusive group of players to have scored a goal, provided an assist and not misplaced a single pass in a UEFA Champions League match.

“Mohammed Kudus is now the 7th in 15 years to score a goal, provide an assist and not misplace a single pass in a UEFA Champions League game,” UEFA tweeted.

“Kudus follows in the foot prints of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry vs. Barcelona in 2020. Top talent.”

Meanwhile, Kudus’ performance also earned praise from former Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie.