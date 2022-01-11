RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudus Mohammed expected in Black Stars camp on Wednesday

Evans Annang

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Kudus Mohammed is expected to join his Black Stars colleagues this week.

According to multiple reports, the playmaker has been cleared medically by the Dutch club to join Ghana at the ongoing Nations Cup in Cameroon.

SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year, Saddick ADAMS said Kudus is expected to join the Black Stars on Wednesday after getting the green light from Ajax.

The 21-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball in the last six weeks and is currently recuperating but was named in Ghana’s 28-man squad for the AFCON.

Last week, Kudus began light training with his club after travelling with the team to Portugal for their mid-season training.

The GFA is reportedly arranging a flight to bring Kudus to the Central African country.

Evans Annang

