Kudus Mohammed models in Bob Marley-inspired third kit of Ajax

Released earlier today, Friday, August 20, 2021, the kit has received rave reviews from fans across the globe.

The jersey is primarily black with red, yellow and green details and was done by Ajax and Adidas in collaboration with the Bob Marley family.

Meanwhile, three little birds sitting on Amsterdam's Andreas crosses are placed below the collar on the back of the shirt.

The Dutch giants will wear their third kit for only European fixtures, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Unveiling the kits in a video on Twitter, Ajax wrote: “Rise up this mornin’, smile with the rising sun. Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds.”