Kudus Mohammed completed his move from FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax Amsterdam last week for a 9 million euros record Ghanaian transfer fee for a teenager.

The 19-year-old who made his Black Stars debut in 2019 is expected to excel in the Dutch topflight league.

CK Akonnor has said that Kudus Mohammed’s move to Ajax is right, but he is looking forward to seeing him join the English Premier League which is the most exciting league in the world once he matures.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor has lauded the 19-year-old for deciding to commit his future to Ajax.

“It's a necessary move he made. It would have been wrong if he moved to England now because he needs to choose a club where he will get enough playing time”, the former Hearts of Oak tactician said.

He added, "Once he is fully matured the English teams would come chasing him so I think it’s a good he moved to Ajax where he will be playing more regularly”.

Kudus will begin the new chapter of his career when the Ajax players regroup for pre-season in the next few weeks.