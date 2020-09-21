Kudus Mohammed made his debut in the Dutch topflight league as Ajax defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

Goals from Dusan Tadic, Zakaria Labyad and Lisandro Martinez were enough to give the hosts all the three points.

Kudus Mohammed was a master in the midfield and he combined effectively with Mexican international Edson Alvarez and Quincy Promes.

The 20-year-old even had a part to play in Zakaria Labyad goal by giving a key pass from outside the 18-yard box.

He completed 90 passes, had a 92% pass accuracy, 4 shots, 1 key pass, 6 accurate long balls, has 3/3 successful dribbles, won 4 tackles, made 3 interceptions and won 8/12 of his duels in what was a masterful display.

Kudus following his stellar display was named the man of the match.

He has also been named in the Eredivise Best XI of the Week.