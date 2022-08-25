The Dutch champions have been paired in Group A, alongside the English giants, Napoli and Rangers.
2022/23 UCL Draw: Kudus to face Salah as Ajax draws Liverpool, Napoli
Highly-rated Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus will come up against Mohamed Salah after Ajax were paired against Liverpool in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.
It will be recalled that Kudus made his Champions League debut against Liverpool two seasons ago after joining Ajax from Nordsjaelland.
However, his debut in Europe’s elite inter-club competition didn’t go according to plan, as he suffered an injury against Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The injury forced Kudus to leave the pitch in tears, with the 22-year-old subsequently being ruled out for almost three months.
The Ghana international will, however, have another chance to play against the Reds when Ajax meet them in this season’s Champions League group stages.
He will also be able to test his mettle against Napoli and Scottish side Rangers as Ajax aim to reach the knockout stages of the competition.
Meanwhile, Kudus is currently the subject of a transfer bid from Everton, who are interested in bringing him to Goodison Park.
It is believed that Toffees manager Frank Lampard is a huge fan of the young playmaker and wants him in his team.
Ajax are said to be reluctant to allow Kudus to leave, but the player has had very limited game time this season, having not started any of their three league games thus far.
With just a week to the close of the summer transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Kudus will stay or leave.
See the full Champions League draw below:
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham
Sporting
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Man City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa