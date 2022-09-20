Kudus wants Stonebwoy’s ‘Gidigba’ played in Ajax’s stadium anytime he scores

Despite starting the campaign with little game time, the 22-year-old has now scored in each of his last five matches.

Kudus started that run by netting in league games against Cambuur, Heerenveen and AZ, while also getting on the score sheet against Rangers and Liverpool in the Champions League.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate celebrates his goals passionately but rarely smiles in the process.

This was noticed by Dutch media outlet NOS, who asked what it would take for him to smile when he scores a goal.

Replying to this, Kudus noted that he loves Stonebwoy’s latest song titled ‘Gidigba’ and would smile if the stadium DJ plays the track whenever he scores.

“I agree that the DJ at the stadium must play the song,” the Ajax star said in an interview with NOS.

“The firm and strong song I think will be perfect because Stonebwoy is an icon in Ghana. If you do that I think I will smile”