We’ll beat South Africa even if match is replayed in Barcelona – Kurt Okraku fires SAFA

SAFA also organised a press conference on Wednesday, where they blamed the match officials for manipulating the game.

Reacting to this, the GFA boss said Ghana will always be a superpower over South Africa, adding that the Black Stars will beat Bafana Bafana even if the game was replayed in Barcelona.

“Ghana will always be a superpower over the Republic of South Africa, they can’t beat us…Even if they want we will even play the game in Barcelona and we will beat them again,” an angry Kurt Okraku said.

He added: “You can see clearly, the South Africans keep shifting goalposts. From being robbed by the referee to the match being manipulated by external or third parties or the match being played by ball boys.

“How would they even dream that they can match up the Black Stars in Ghana? How is that possible? South Africa must not be bad losers.”