‘If Ghana has a Ronaldo or Messi somewhere, we will invite them’ – GFA boss

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament, which culminated in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Pulse Ghana

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

Many have criticised the squad selection process, but Kurt Okraku believes the country’s best available players were the ones picked.

He noted that if Ghana had a player as good as Cristiano Ronaldo of Lionel Messi somewhere, they would be invited to the Black Stars.

“The players who represented Ghana are the best players we have… if there is a Ronaldo or Lionel Messi type of player somewhere who will move straight to our first eleven, just let me know and I will include him,” he said on Skyy Power FM.

In a separate interview with Asempa FM, the FA President rejected claims that Milovan Rajevac’s squad selection was influenced by external forces.

According to him, the Serbian coach was the ultimate selector of the squad that played at the 2021 AFCON.

“Milovan is the ultimate selector of players for the national team. When he names his squad, he sends it to a committee and justifies his call-ups to them. Nobody selects players for the coach,” the GFA boss told Asempa FM.

“Any Ghana coach that allows people to select players for him doesn’t deserve to coach the Black Stars.

“Milovan and his assistants selected the players and gave us the best players available at this time. He selected players who are very dedicated and ready to serve our dear nation.”