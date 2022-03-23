RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has described Nigeria as “little babies” who pretend to be big boys.

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

In an interview before the crucial 2022 World Cup playoff game between Ghana and the Super Eagles, he said the Black Stars must stand up and be counted.

Recommended articles

“It’s that time of the year where every Ghanaian will have to stand up and be counted. It’s that time of the year where our country’s pride is at stake,” he told Joy Sports.

“It’s that time of the year where Ghana must be at the Mundial, but before we do that, we have a common foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They come across as our little babies, but they pretend to be the big boys.”

Kurt Okraku
Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

This comes after Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, also said the Super Eagles “will beat the sh*t” out of Ghana.

Speaking to the technical crew of the Super Eagles on Wednesday morning, he noted that Nigeria will not settle for a draw.

“We’re not going to play a draw in Ghana, honestly. We’ll beat the shit out of them,” Dare said in a video that has gone viral.

“These guys should just go out, there’s insurance to their next match. There’s insurance there and there’s insurance here.”

Ghana hold a better head-to-head record over their West African rivals and have not lost to Nigeria in over 16 years.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far

Partey, Wollacott and other Ghanaian players who’ve arrived in camp so far

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigeria FA official

‘You have no Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s golden team has passed’ – Nigerian official

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah

I've never had any amorous relationship with Abena Korkor – Stephen Appiah