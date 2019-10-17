According to him, the Dreams FC Executive Chairman wait must “sit back and learn” before nurturing ambitions of becoming GFA president.

“Everybody have an idea to help Ghana football but they need a unifier," Afriyie told Accra-based Asempa FM.

"Kurt Okraku has done well but he is not matured to be Ghana Football Association president. He [Kurt Okraku] should sit back, relax and learn; his time is not due.”

George Afriyie

Afriyie will come up against five other candidates who are also vying for the position of GFA president.

They are Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Frederick Pappoe, George Ankoma Mensah and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

In a previous interview with Kumasi-based Sikka FM, Afriyie said he is the right man to turn around the fortunes of the country’s football.

“I don't fear delegates, I trust them," he boldly declared, adding that "I'm part of the old stock. I know what we went through, and where we want to go.”

The GFA elections is set to come off on October 25, 2019.