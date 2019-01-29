Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona in the January transfer window and that has resurrected the call for the German born Ghanaian return to the Black Stars.

Boateng, 31 was handed an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars in 2014 after he was thrown out of the camp of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup held in Brazil for indiscipline behavior.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth player has refused to apologise for his action and hasn’t been invited for national team assignment since the Brazil debacle.

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s recent move has reignited calls from Ghanaian for the former AC Milan attacker to be given a second chance.

Kwabena Yeboah, has however kicked against Boateng’s return because he believes the Barcelona forward will be a bad influence in the dressing room.

“Yes he[Kevin] is playing well, but what people forget is that if you are constituting a team, it is not about who can play but it is also about temperament and discipline. You do not need a character who will be cancerous to the dressing room because it is a collective effort,” the veteran sports journalist said on Joy Sports Link on Joy FM, Saturday.

“But people have a divergent opinion and I am not going to argue with anyone. If the manager of the team decides that going forward he wants him[Kevin] to be part of the team so be it but if I was in charge there would be absolutely no way.”

Kevin has been capped 15 times by Black Stars and has scored two goals since his debut against Latvia in 2010.