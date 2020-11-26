Kwabena Yeboah revealed his top three finest players of all-time when paying tribute to the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Kwabena Yeboah who believes Maradona is the greatest player of all-time Lionel Messi and Pele as the two other players who make the top three best players ever.

“I am sad about Diego Maradona dead he was a legend in football the greatest of all time.

“In terms of raw talents, Messi is on top than Maradona it’s just that Lionel Messi has not won a world cup but Maradona has won the world cup for Argentina in 1986,” Kwabena Yeboah noted.

The SWAG president continued, “But to me, my best player of all time is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. World Pele is my greatest player of all time.

“My top 3 best players of all time will be World Pele, Lionel Messi, and Diego Armando Maradona.”

Kwabena Yeboah

Diego Maradona is widely regarded as the best player to have emerged in the world football. He single-handedly inspired Argentina to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup, scoring five goals and assisting five, including his sensational goal against England.

He also captained Argentina as they reached the final of the 1990 World Cup, but this time his side lost against Germany.

Maradona who passed away at the age of 60 revived Napoli and led them to their first league triumph in the 1986/1987 season and in 1989/1990 they won the Serie A title again. With the help of the Argentine magician Napoli won the UEFA Cup in 1989.

He is the only player to have twice emerged as the most expensive player in the world.