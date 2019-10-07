Yeboah who went unopposed in the SWAG elections on Saturday received a massive endorsement from delegates to retain his position.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian players who have received major FIFA recognition

Maurice Quansah, editor of Graphic Sports was also re-elected as the Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

Quansah’s colleague at Graphic Communication, Rosalind Amoh also went unopposed as she was retained as the Treasurer of the Association.

Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Arms Wrestling Federation polled 98 votes to beat off competition from Nana Prempeh who polled 20 to win the position of the General Secretary.

Thomas Boakye Agyemang also maintained his position as the Deputy General Secretary amassing 102 votes to his competitor Nii Addokwei Cudjoe who got 16 votes.

Ohene Brenya Bampoe with 78 votes and Otuo Acheampong 65 votes took the two Executive Members Position after beating Helgah Gokah with 48 votes and Moses Antwi Benefo with 45 votes in a closely contested election.

The new SWAG Executives will be sworn to office at the next General Assembly Meeting.