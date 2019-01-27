Boateng made a shock switch to Spanish giants Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo this transfer window and that has re-ignited calls for him to be given a another chance to feature for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The German-born was thrown out of Ghana's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for gross indiscipline and verbally abusing head coach Kwesi Appiah, who was still in-charge.

"People forget that if you constituting a team, it is not about how best you can play alone but you need collective discipline. There is no way I would say Kevin Prince Boateng should be called upon again," the veteran journalist said on Joy FM on Saturday.

"Sulley Muntari has always been faithful to the National team but has never turned his back on us, perhaps his temperament will be the problem. However, I will vouch for Sulley Muntari and forgo K.P Boateng."