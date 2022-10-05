Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires from football at age 33

Asamoah rose through the ranks at Sefwi-based Kaaseman FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

He went on to have loan spells at Swiss side Bellinzona and Torino before sealing a permanent move to Udinese in the summer of 2008.

In Udine, Asamoah established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in the Serie A, making over 100 appearances for the club.

The Ghanaian then moved to Juventus, where he helped the Bianconeri win several trophies, including six league titles, before joining Inter Milan.

Asamoah retires as the African footballer with the most appearances in the Italian topflight, as well as Ghana’s most successful player to have played in Italy.

For the Black Stars, he was capped 74 times, featuring multiple AFCONs and two World Cup tournaments (2010 and 2014).

In a post on Instagram confirming his retirement, Asamoah thanked his agent Federico Pastorello, saying: "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

Pastorello also replied: "Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck for your new challenge as a Football agent!!"