Asamoah missed the early part of Inter Milan's pre-season training due to his international commitment with Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Following his country's exit at the Round of 16, the 30-year-old was granted an extended break before joining Antonio Conte's men a fortnight ago.

On Saturday, the versatile midfielder was introduced as a 71st-minute substitute for Dalbert Henrique as they settled for a share of the spoils against Valencia in their final pre-season game.

Mateo Politano's effort from the spot in the 82nd minute cancelled out Carlos Soler's 38th-minute opener for Valencia.

