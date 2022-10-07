Kwadwo Asamoah: I never had nightmares while wearing Ghana’s no.10 jersey

However, the midfielder later reverted to the no.20 shirt, speaking wild speculations over his reasons.

Reacting to the speculations, Asamoah said reports that he had dreams where he was being chased are not true.

Pulse Ghana

“You know I have been hearing this story for a very long time. I don’t know the kind of person who brought out this story because I never had any conversation with anyone that I’ve been having dreams of someone chasing about the jersey,” he said, as quoted by Dailymailgh.

“I don’t know where that story came out from. I’m making it clear I never had any dreams like that. I just told them that I don’t want the jersey anymore. I want to change it back to my No. 20. So it wasn’t like someone was chasing me.”

The former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder confirmed his retirement on Tuesday in a post made on his social media page.

Asamoah rose through the ranks at Sefwi-based Kaaseman FC before joining Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

He went on to have loan spells at Swiss side Bellinzona and Torino before sealing a permanent move to Udinese in the summer of 2008.

In Udine, Asamoah established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in the Serie A, making over 100 appearances for the club.

The Ghanaian then moved to Juventus, where he helped the Bianconeri win several trophies, including six league titles, before joining Inter Milan.

Asamoah retires as the African footballer with the most appearances in the Italian topflight, as well as Ghana’s most successful player to have played in Italy.