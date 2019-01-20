The former Juventus man began by analyzing the team’s performance stating that: “We were lacking that final pass to get into goal. We made many mistakes. Our coach told us many times to remain calm but maybe we were in too much of a hurry and this made us lose too many balls.”

“We have to improve there, when you don’t score, there us a moment where you have to retain possession of the ball in order to then attack in the best manner” Asamoah continued.

In conclusion the former Udinese man was asked what he thought of Inter’s anti-discrimination campaign to which he replied: “We are brothers in the world, we want to defeat racism.”