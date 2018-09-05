Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash


Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash

The Inter Milan midfielder has confirmed his he has a slight injury as Ghana prepare for Kenya tie

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kwadwo Asamoah says he is carrying an injury he picked up at Inter Milan to the Black Stars, but will be fit to play on Saturday.

The 29-year-old midfielder has returned to the Black Stars for the first time after he took a temporary break from international football four years ago.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined the Black Stars at their camping base in Ethiopia as they prepared for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, Asamoah couldn’t last the entire duration of the training due to a slight injury he picked up at Inter Milan.

“I was already injured at Inter Milan prior to our final game but I was selected to feature for the entire 90 minutes.”

“I trained with my Black Stars teammate on Wednesday, but I began to feel some pain in my ankle where I picked up a knock, so I decided to walk out and fully get fit for the next training session.” Kwadwo Asamoah told the media.

Ghana will face Kenya on Saturday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football News: All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Football News All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kwadwo Asamoah picked up a knock at Inter Milan but fit for Kenya clash
Budding Footballers: Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round Budding Footballers Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra; 25 to be select for next round
Football: Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos Football Bordeaux end search for Poyet replacement as Ricardo joins from Santos
Football: Ozil return out of the question for Loew as Germany prepare France clash Football Ozil return out of the question for Loew as Germany prepare France clash
AFCON 2019: Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars training AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars training

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
5 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh...bullet
6 Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debutbullet
7 This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at...bullet
8 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
9 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano...bullet
10 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Antoine Griezmann has won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid this year as well as the World Cup with France
Football Griezmann pleads case for Ballon d'Or after FIFA snub
Uruguay's Luis Suarez faced France's Paul Pogba at the World Cup and said he would welcome the midfielder at Barcelona
Football Pogba always welcome at Barca - Suarez
Ex-Ghana goalie Sammy Adjei targets GFA presidency
Ghana Football Association Ex-Ghana goalie Sammy Adjei targets GFA presidency
Top Coach Jose Mourinho 'gets suspended jail sentence' for tax fraud