Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash

Kwadwo Asamoah says he is carrying an injury he picked up at Inter Milan to the Black Stars, but will be fit to play on Saturday.

The 29-year-old midfielder has returned to the Black Stars for the first time after he took a temporary break from international football four years ago.

Kwadwo Asamoah joined the Black Stars at their camping base in Ethiopia as they prepared for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

However, Asamoah couldn’t last the entire duration of the training due to a slight injury he picked up at Inter Milan.

“I was already injured at Inter Milan prior to our final game but I was selected to feature for the entire 90 minutes.”

“I trained with my Black Stars teammate on Wednesday, but I began to feel some pain in my ankle where I picked up a knock, so I decided to walk out and fully get fit for the next training session.” Kwadwo Asamoah told the media.

Ghana will face Kenya on Saturday in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).