‘A joy to share the pitch with you’ – Appiah, Gyan pay tribute to Kwadwo Asamoah

The 33-year-old midfielder was the first player to inherit Appiah’s no.10 shirt in the national team when the former retired.

He also had a great understanding with Gyan, having provided several key assists for the striker during their time with the Black Stars.

With Asamoah calling time on his professional career earlier this week, his ex-captains have wished him all the best in his retirement.

In a post on Twitter, Appiah wrote: “Sharing the pitch with you was an absolute joy. Enjoy retirement bro.”

Gyan also tweeted: “Great player by all standards. It was great to play with you bro. Enjoy your retirement bro, Kwadwo Asamoah.”

The official Twitter handle of the Black Stars stated: “You served our country well, thanks for all the memories. Hope you’ll enjoy every minute of your retirement Kwadwo Asamoah.”

Meanwhile, Asamoah is set to become a football agent after calling time on his career as a professional footballer.

Asamoah’s foray into football agency was similarly confirmed by the midfielder’s long-serving agent, Federico Pastorello.

In a post on Instagram announcing his retirement, Asamoah thanked his agent Pastorello, saying: "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

Pastorello also replied: "Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck for your new challenge as a Football agent!!"

The midfielder retires as the African footballer with the most appearances in the Italian topflight, as well as Ghana’s most successful player to have played in Italy.