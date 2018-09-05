Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars training

news

Kwadwo Asamoah has suffered an injury while training with the Senior National Male Football Team of Ghana ahead of their clash against Kenya.

The Black Stars will face the Harambees of Kenya on Saturday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Kwadwo Asamoah who is making a return to the team for the very first time since 20T14 arrived at the Black Stars camp on Tuesday.

However, according a report the Black Stars head coach James Kwesi has confirmed that the Inter Milan midfielder has picked up a slight injury in his first training with the Black Stars.

“He had a small injury. Just that I don’t want to put a problem for him to make it worse. It is important we treat it and then he trains slowly.” Kwesi Appiah told freelance Ethiopian journalist Omna Taddele Gebru as reported by FootballmadeinGhana.com in an exclusive interview.

The Black Stars are camping in Addis Ababa before they move to Kenya for the clash.

Kwadwo Asamoah has in the past suffered from series of injuries that even influenced him to stay out of national team football.