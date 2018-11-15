Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Inter Milan despite injury claims

The doubt regarding the injury of the Inter Milan full back has increased after he showed up for training

  Published:
Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Inter Milan despite injury claims play

Kwadwo Asamoah trains with Inter Milan despite injury claims

Kwadwo Asamoah trained with Inter Milan, despite claims that he pulled out of the Black Stars clash against Ethiopia over a knee injury.

The 29-year-old was handed a call-up by James Kwesi Appiah as part of his squad for Ghana’s clash against Ethiopia this Sunday.

However, Kwadwo Asamoah opted of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the East Africans, claiming he sustained injury after he played the full throttle of Inter Milan’s 4-1 mauling by Atlanta.

READ MORE: Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in World Cup

"Asamoah would not be available for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa," the statement continued.

"According to officials of Inter, Asamoah's condition has been intermittent and there is the need to seek urgent medical attention."

Kwadwo Asamoah who is expected to resting his feet while undergoing treatment to fully get fit was spotted at training with Inter on Wednesday.

READ MORE: John Paintsil advises Ghanaians to refrain from fueling Kwadwo Asamoah-Ayew rivalry

There have been claims that Kwadwo Asamoah who is not comfortable playing Andre Ayew and his junior brother Jordan Ayew withdrew from the game after the invitation of the duo.

The speculation regarding Asamoah’s reluctance to play for the Black Stars for reasons other than injury has been intensified

