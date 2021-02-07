The draw has ended Hearts of Oak’s two consecutive league defeat: lost to Gt Olympics and Medeama on matchday 11 and matchday 12, respectively.

READ MORE: Muntari fought for me when I was left out of 2014 World Cup- David Accam

Jonah Attuquaye recorded the opener for Legon Cities in the first half, before Kojo Obeng Jnr netted the equaliser for Hearts in the second half.

Hearts of Oak looked the better side in the early minutes of the exchanges and took the ball to their city rivals, yet they lacked the finishing instinct.

Umar Manaf should have put Hearts of Oak’s noses in front when Patrick Razak’s ball was handled by a Legon Cities defender. But Manaf’s spot-kick missed the goal post in the early minutes.

Few minutes after the miss Legon Cities netted the opener through Jonah Attuquaye.

He was fetched by his teammate and in a delightful manner he went pass Nuru Sulley before trying to put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Richard Attah and the former Elmina Sharks shot-stopper tried to block the ball, but Attuquaye managed to get the ball back, before slotting it home.

After recess, Attuquaye continued to torment the Hearts of Oak defence with his quick feet and dribbles. He and Baba Mama were at a point victims of rough play from the Hearts defence

Manaf set up Kwadwo Opong Jnr in the 63rd minute but he miskicked the ball with his side foot to the relief of the Legon Cities.

With the defeat, starring on the face of Hearts of Oak Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who was a victim of near misses popped up to register the equaliser for the Phobians.

A cross was well executed by Raddy Ovouka and Isaac Mensah connected his head to it to set up Obeng Jnr who mustered the courage to beat his marker before slotting the ball home in the 86th minute.