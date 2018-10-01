news

Kwame Bonsu has joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and is reported to have completed a three year deal with the Kumasi giants.

Bonsu is reported to have signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi.

The 24-year-old has been training with the first team of Porcupine Warriors since last month.

It would be recalled that Kwame Bonsu was slapped with a two year jail sentence after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife by a Swedish court.

He was released from prison in July and deported to Ghana and has been without a club since then.

Bonsu played for Heart of Lions before leaving for Europe to play for FC Rosengård, Mjallby IF and Gelfe IF.