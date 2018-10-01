Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwame Bonsu joins Kotoko


Ghana Premier League Kwame Bonsu joins Kotoko

Former Gelfe IF midfielder has been handed a three year deal by Asante Kotoko

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwame Bonsu joins Kotoko play

Kwame Bonsu joins Kotoko

Kwame Bonsu has joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and is reported to have completed a three year deal with the Kumasi giants.

Bonsu is reported to have signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi.

READ MORE: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

The 24-year-old has been training with the first team of Porcupine Warriors since last month.

It would be recalled that Kwame Bonsu was slapped with a two year jail sentence after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife by a Swedish court.

He was released from prison in July and deported to Ghana and has been without a club since then.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian players with university degree

Bonsu played for Heart of Lions before leaving for Europe to play for FC Rosengård, Mjallby IF and Gelfe IF.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Profile: Eden Hazard; the Belgian football god Profile Eden Hazard; the Belgian football god
Football: Review of the top matches across Europe Football Review of the top matches across Europe
Football: Britain set to send women's football team to Tokyo Games Football Britain set to send women's football team to Tokyo Games
Football: Lyon handicapped by stadium ban in Champions League clash with Shakhtar Football Lyon handicapped by stadium ban in Champions League clash with Shakhtar
Football: Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news' Football Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Football: Juventus risk penalty for racist Koulibaly chants - report Football Juventus risk penalty for racist Koulibaly chants - report

Recommended Videos

Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe
Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award



Top Articles

1 Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 Next Move 3 clubs Paul Pogba may want to join nowbullet
3 2019 Africa Nations Cup Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi...bullet
4 Adult Film Hazard goal uploaded on PornHub with funny captionbullet
5 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best way to...bullet
6 David Brigidi Karela United owner diesbullet
7 Five Ghanaian players with university degreebullet
8 La Liga Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
9 Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifier Ayew brothers left out again in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
4 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
7 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile has extended his contract until 2023.
Football Immobile, Milinkovic-Savic extend Lazio deals
Niko Kovac (L) needs his Bayern players to lift their game after a surprise Bundesliga defeat
Football Misfiring Bayern with point to prove at home to Ajax
How Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend
Weekend Roundup How Ghanaian players abroad fared over the weekend
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his players are hurting more than others after recent defeats
Football Some 'care more than others' about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho
X
Advertisement