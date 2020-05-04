This is according to former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah, who admits he and his teammates missed out on a great opportunity.

The Porcupine Warriors faced off against eternal rivals Hearts of Oak in the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.

Former Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibah

While the Kumasi giants had the better share of possession and created the better chances over two legs, they ended up of the losing.

Having draw 1-1 in both legs, Hearts went on to lift the trophy after coasting to a 7-8 win during the ensuing penalty shootouts.

Almost two decades after that memorable encounter, Yusif Chibsah has revealed that each Kotoko player would have been rewarded with a house had they emerged victorious.

''Do you know what we missed for failing to win the cup? Despite promised each player a house and a 10 million (GHc1,000) each,'' Chibsah said on GTV Sports Plus.

''Looking back at the game we should have buried the game in the first half.”