Seasoned Television Presenter Jay Foley hosted the event, which took place this morning at the Range Rover Showroom in the Grand Oyeeman Building, Accra.

Kwame Sefa Kayi and Kofi Abban unveil new Range Rover Defender 2020

A welcome address was given by The General Manager for Alliance motors Richard Akomah, who welcomed the press and invited guests to the press launch.

Chairman General Kwame Sefa Kayi and Oil and gas entrepreneur Dr. Kofi Abban unveiled four of the cars, and led the media and several invited guests on a tour of the vehicles.

Sales Manager for Alliance Motors Peter Boateng, spoke to and answered questions from the media about the car’s specifications, numerous features and capabilities.

The Land Rover Defender offers a choice of five, six or 5+2 seating configurations, and its next generation Pivi Pro infotainment system is more intuitive and user-friendly.

Customers can personalise in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs - Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban and three engine options and six specification packs, which are available as at launch.

The car’s world-class off-road geometry with ground clearance of up to 291mm is specifically designed to tackle the toughest terrains in Africa.

In a quest to make it easier for more Ghanaians to acquire their Jaguar, Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles, Alliance Motors allows for 20% down payment to take possession of cars, with the remaining funds spread out and paid in 3 years.