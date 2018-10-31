Pulse.com.gh logo
Kweku Baako: FIFA’s lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi is too harsh

The editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide Kweku Baako believes the lifetime ban handed to Kwesi Nyantakyi is unfair.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the editor in chief of the New Crusading Guide has criticized FIFA for slapping a lifetime ban on Kwesi Nyantakyi, following the Anas exposé

Award winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ caught several football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe with the former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the scandal.

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as GFA President, FIFA Executive Council member and as the 1 Vice President of CAF, following a 90 day ban by the world football governing body.

FIFA, handed a life ban to Mr Nyantakyi on Tuesday, after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

Kweku Baako, who was one of the editors of the ‘Number 12’ piece, however, thinks FIFA was too harsh on bankroller of Wa All Stars.

‘"t appears to me the ban is too harsh. Sepp Blatter, how many years was he banned, and one other person I know it wasn’t for life. And you ban Nyantakyi for life, after that, you say he should pay 500,000 Swiss Francs” he questioned.

Interestingly, he advised Mr Nyantakyi not to pay the fine since he had already been banned for life.

‘"f I were to be him, I will not pay. Will there be sanction if he doesn’t pay? You have banned the person for life… If you were to ban me for ten years in default banning for life, I mean it makes sense. But you have banned me for life relative to sports administration, management etc after that you want me to pay 500,000 Swiss Francs….. You have banned me for life that is the maximum,’"he said.

Football

Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA
Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA
Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes
Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes
Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to expand the World Cup to 48 teams at the next edition in Qatar in 2022.
Football 'Why not?' FIFA boss says 48 teams 'feasible' for Qatar World Cup
