Ghana Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-up

The head coach of the senior national male football team of Ghana has told Kevin-Prince Boateng to apologise over his conduct in Brazil, before he will extend an invitation to him.

Kwesi Appiah has adviced Kevin-Prince Boateng to apologise to Ghanaian over his conduct in Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The former Schalke 04 attacker and Sulley Ali Muntari were sacked from the camp of the Black Stars for misconduct during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana for the first time in three Mundials failed to qualify from the group stage, amidst boycott of training by the playing body over the delay in the payment of appearance fees and before government flew $2m to settle the payment.

The government of Ghana formed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate events before, during and after the 2014 FIFA World Cup that led to the Black Stars’ poor showing.

The Commission of Inquiry recommended that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari shouldn’t be handed call-ups to the Black Stars unless they send an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana.

The Sassuolo forward id yet to apologise for the charges levelled against him and he has since not been invited to the Black Stars again.

Kwesi Appiah who was the coach of the Black Stars in Brazil 2014 has indicated that he will still give Boateng a second chance with the national team if he apologises to the nation.

“The Black Stars is opened to every Ghanaian including Kevin-Prince Boateng and at the moment he is doing well. Moreover Ghana is facing striking problems. Over the years we have been over dependent on Gyan.” he told Nhyira FM.

“However, after we went to Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, the GFA banned Sulley and Kevin. Sulley has apologized, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is yet to do that.”

Football

Black Stars to face Kotoko on Friday
AFCON Black Stars to play Kotoko on Friday
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been called up to the Germany squad, after injury to Kevin Trapp, for their Nations League away matches against the Nerthlands in Amsterdam on Saturday and next Tuesday in Paris against France.
Football Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover
Back coaching: Ex-Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura takes over Serie A tailenders Chievo.
Football Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo
Black Stars ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up
