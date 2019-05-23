Notable among the five technical men are Sellas Tetteh, David Duncan and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who will scout for the team.

All the three scouts have previous experience with the various national teams of Ghana.

Sellas Tetteh has rich experience with various national teams, having previously worked as the assistant Black Stars coach, coach of the Black Satellites team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, former head coach of the Rwanda senior male national football team, etc.

Mas-UD Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of FC Nordjyland was the coach who guided the Black Maidens of Ghana to win a bronze medal in 2012- the highest feat chalked by an African side in the history of the Women’s U-17 FIFA World Cup. He also led Asante Kotoko to emerge as two league champions and also won the FA Cup.

Coach David Duncan has had stints with the Black Starlets, the Black Meteors, AshGold, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. He is one of the coaches revered by several Ghanaian football fans for his tactical acumen.

Other new faces in Kwesi Appiah’s backroom staff are Dr Patrick Ofori and Simon Copley.

Dr Patrick Ofori is a Psychology lecturer at the University of Cape Coast. He has worked with Asante kotoko as the team’s psychologist during Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong’s tenure as the executive chairman of the Porcupine Warriors.

While Simon Copley, who is the U-14 team coach of Arsenal FC in England will serve in Kwesi Appiah’s technical team as the Physical trainer during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Each of the selected scouts will be assigned to one of the Group F opponents to help gather information that will inform key decisions of the technical team.