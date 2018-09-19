Kwesi Appiah denies refusing to explain Black Stars call-ups

news

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says he was taken out of context on certain statements he made concerning his decisions on player call-ups into the national team.

The 58-year-old has been on the receiving end of a backlash from a section of Ghanaians following the Black Stars’ recent loss to Kenya in an AFCON qualifier.

The former Al Khartoum boss was also criticised for leaving out certain key players, including captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

But in responding to his critics, Appiah was quoted as saying he owes no one an explanation on which players he decides to invite.

His comments, however, appeared to have irked some Ghanaians, many of who believe the national team coach owes it a duty to justify the inclusion of any player, as is done in other countries.

Appiah, though, maintains that his comments were taken out of contest and insists it would be unwise to say he owes no one an explanation regarding his call-ups.

"I have been taken out of contest, I never said I owe no one explanation on my national team call up. I was offered the Black Stars coaching job by Ghanaians so how can I say I owe them no explanation? No wise person will say that," Appiah told Kumasi-based FOX FM.

"What I said was that, we are in rebuilding period where we call up lots of players for assessment, so explaining reasons behind every call up will be difficult.



"But when players are called up for the major tournament (AFCON), by then everyone must have watched the players during qualifiers to know of their ability.



"At that time a press conference can be staged to explain the squad list to all Ghanaians."

The Black Stars’ next game is a 2019 AFCON qualifying doubleheader against Sierra Leone in October.