Konadu, who once served as Appiah’s assistant, insists his ex-boss should be allowed to continue with the project he’s started.

Ghanaian hearts were once again broken after Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation time and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the shootout.

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerge 5-4 winners.

Coach Appiah has been blamed for the team’s failure, with many calling into question his tactical nous.

However, Konadu believes the Black Stars coach deserves another chance despite his latest failure.

“Kwesi Appiah deserves another chance. Ghanaians shouldn't be hard on him," Konadu told GhOne TV, as quoted by GhanaSoccernet.com.

"He (Kwesi Appiah) has discovered certain players for the country. Some of the current players know they wouldn't be part in the next AFCON."

"Most of the young players in the squad would come on board and build a new phase of the Black Stars so we shouldn't harass them," he added.

Ghana’s trophy drought will now stretch to at least 39 years, following another disappointing outing in the AFCON.