Appiah succeeded the Serbian in 2012 after the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan, the man of plenty goals and dance celebrated by Sunderland (video)

James Kwesi Appiah became the first indigene to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in 2014, but he was fired after the West Africans exited the Mundial for the first time in the group stage.

He was rehired in 2017, but his contract wasn’t extended after the deal run out in 2020.

Goran Stevanovic believes that Kwesi Appiah did a good job as coach of the Black Stars

“I will not hesitate even a second to say “Yes” when given opportunity again to coach the Black stars because I feel I have unfinished business with the team, there is something I started that I couldn’t finished and will be very happy to coach the Black stars again in future,” he told Ashh FM.

"Coach Kwasi Appiah who was my assistant those days also did a very good job for me and I wasn’t surprise seeing him as the Head coach for the Black stars and I must admit he did a very good job for the country,” he added.