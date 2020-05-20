James Kwesi Appiah has been chasing both the GFA and the Ministry of Sports for his unpaid salaries and bonuses to the tune of $185,000.

He recently granted an interview demanding his unpaid salaries and allowances and quizzed that how would he be able to fend for his family if he is not paid for the job he did.

Kofi Asare Brako has said that coach Kwesi Appiah made over 1 million from his coach job with the Black Stars so he should make comments that suggest that he is broke.

Speaking to Kumasi based Nhyira FM over the weekend, Asare Brako said “ Kwasi Appiah was in charge of the Black Stars for well over two years. If you aggregate the salaries and bonuses he took while with the team (he took double of whatever players were taking as bonuses) he made over one million dollars in that period. We know we owe him but he is not broke. Kwasi Appiah is not hungry, he is a big man, he has enough money, we have paid him over 27 months salaries, plus signing on fee of $250,000.”

Appiah has through his lawyers written to the GFA but the FA has maintained that even though they hire and fire coaches, their salaries are paid by the state through the Sports Ministry.

"They owe me five months salary from August to December 2019,’’ Appiah told BBC Sport Africa.

‘’I gave them a three-month deadline but, up to now, I have heard nothing from them.

"My lawyers were in communication with the GFA about a month ago, reminding them of the debt they owe me and we heard nothing from them. So, we decided to send another letter on 6 May."

But the Ghana FA stated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports pay the Black Stars coaches, and not the FA.

GFA Head of Communications, Henry Twum, told BBC Sport Africa that he believed Appiah was aware of these rules.

"The GFA does not pay the coach - it’s the state that pays the coach," he said.

"The GFA is the employer of the head coach of the national team but his salary is paid by the state. He wrote to the GFA and we forwarded his letter to the ministry.

"It is the ministry that must pay him, not the GFA.

"Kwasi Appiah has been in and out of the Black Stars for so many years and he knows that it is not the FA that pays him. It’s very strange to read what is going round because it’s not the FA that pays the head coach of Black Stars, it is the Government of Ghana. That has been the constitution. The Government owes him."

But Appiah remains adamant that his contract was with the GFA and not the Government.

"I did not sign any contract with the Government or the ministries, I signed with the Football Association," he said.

Kwesi was relieved of his job as coach of the Black Stars in January, 2020 and replaced by his assistant CK Akonnor after his contract expired.