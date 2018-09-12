Kwesi Appiah must explain call ups - Augustine Arhinful

news

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful believes it’s high time technical handlers of the Black Stars are made to explain the rationale behind their call-ups.

According to him, press conferences must be organised to allow coach Kwesi Appiah justify the selections he makes into the national team.

This, he believes, will bring finality to the back and forth in the public over the invitation of some players over others.

"In as much as I’m not the head coach of the team, if I were then I could tell you the reasons as to why I selected player A or player B,” Arhinful told GhanaWeb TV.

"I believe that going forward, what the coach or technical men should do is anytime inviting players, they should organize a presser to give reasons why they are inviting Kwesi and not Kwame. Because it is done in Europe. It should not be that each time the coach brings his list out, we either critic it or sit somewhere and say that he’s done so well. He says he is building a team so we should give him the support.”

Kwesi Appiah has been heavily criticised by a section of the public following his decision to leave out some key players during the Black Stars’ last AFCON qualifier against Kenya.

The likes of captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, were all dropped from the squad that lost 1-0 to the Harambee stars on Saturday.

In explaining his decision to omit the trio, the Black Stars coach said “nobody is bigger than Ghana and I’m looking for players who are committed and ready to kill themselves for the nation.”

However, many have since described his comments as unfair and a show of double standards, after he invited Kwadwo Asamoah who had been on hiatus from the national team since 2014.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old has hinted that he could be inviting the trio for the Black Stars’ next assignment.